Sony’s Kraven The Hunter: Everything You Need To Know

Sony’s Kraven The Hunter, aka Sergei Kravingoff, is a classic Spider-Man villain and a founding member of the Sinister Six who was teased in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In Marvel Comics, the villain in the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man is portrayed as a Russian nobleman whose family was forced to flee to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. He became a fanatical big-game hunter, and after perfecting his skills, he set his sights on Spider-Man to prove himself as the world’s greatest hunter.

In 2014, the director of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Marc Webb teased that he might bring Kraven to the big screen. After several years, Sony took upon the project as a standalone film and confirmed the development of the movie in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kraven The Hunter.

Kraven The Hunter Release Date

Kraven The Hunter is set to arrive in theaters on December 13, 2024. The R-rated superhero movie will open against the spin-off movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

While the movie was originally planned for a release in January 2023, it experienced numerous delays in October 2023 and August 2024 but is confirmed to arrive in December this year.

Kraven The Hunter Trailer

The first trailer of Kraven The Hunter was released in June 2023. The three-minute-long trailer follows the origin story of the hunter, seeing a young Kraven encounter with a mighty lion as he gains animal-like powers.

The second trailer of the movie was released on August 16, 2024. It features the first look at the movie’s main antagonist, The Rhino.

Kraven The Hunter Cast

Sony ensembled an incredible cast for Kraven The Hunter. For the role of the main character Kraven, Sony approached celebrities like Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, and John David Washington. However, they decided to cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson after they were blown away by his stellar performance in the 2022 Bullet Train.

Alongside him, Ariana DeBose will star as Calypso, the love interest of Kraven and a voodoo priestess who uses magic potions. Alessandro Nivola will star as the iconic villain, The Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a Foreigner, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father, and Levi Miller as young Kraven.

Kraven The Hunter is written by Richard Wenk, popularly known for Equalizer, The Expendables 2, and The Magnificent Seven. He will be accompanied by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will be directed by J.C. Chandor, while Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad will act as producers.

Kraven The Hunter Plot

As per the official Sony synopsis, the plot reads, “Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.”

