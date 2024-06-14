Warner Bros Animation has officially released the first glimpse of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The anime prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic novel series premiered for twenty minutes at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, revealing its release date along with a first look.

The official synopsis reads, “The untold story behind Helm’s Deep, hundreds of years before the fateful war, telling the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.”

Here’s everything to know about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Release Date

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released in cinemas on December 13 in North America and internationally on December 11.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer

The official trailer is not yet released but here is the teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Plot

The anime movie is directed by Kenji Kamiyama who took inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings as well as Peter Jackson’s films. The movie is set 183 years before the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and focuses on Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan. As he and his family defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings, he becomes the namesake for Helm’s Deep.

Director Kenji emphasizes the themes of power and legacy in the story of Rohan’s most formidable king. He said, “This is the story of the most powerful king in Rohan’s history, someone who defeated his enemies with his bare fists. Why did his lineage have to end with him?”

He continued, “I think there is a lesson in hubris there and also for a need for responsibility and awareness in their power. We live in an age where, all over the world, we face the reality of war again. What, then, is power? What is the responsibility of those who possess it? It is something they need to think about by thinking together with those who don’t.”

The movie is produced by New Line Cinema, Sola Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Animation. Jackson and Fran Walsh are the executive producers for the movie while Philippa Boyens, Joseph Chou, and Jason DeMarco are the producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Cast

In the film, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski are part of the cast.

