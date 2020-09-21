The Lord Of The Rings Maker Peter Jackson Leads In All-Time Highest Rated Films' List - [Fact-O-Meter]

In today’s piece of Fact-O-Meter, we’ll be discussing the list of all-time highest-rated films. While we expected the maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan to make his strong presence felt with cults like The Dark Knight, The Lord Of The Rings maker Peter Jackson took us by surprise.

Here, we are talking about the list obtained from IMDb, where the ratings are based on the votes of people. As a final cut, we selected only the top 15 films. The number one spot is held by The Shawshank Redemption, while The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers seals the 15th position.

Director Peter Jackson has the most number of films on the list i.e. three. Below him are Christopher Nolan and Francis Ford Coppola with two films each.

Below are the highly-rated films (from 15 to 1) as per IMDb:

15) Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – 8.7 out of 10 with 14.5 lakh votes

14) Irvin Kershner’s Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) – 8.7 out of 10 with 11.3 lakh votes

13) Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) – 8.7 out of 10 with 20.1 lakh votes

12) Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump (1994) – 8.8 out of 10 with 17.6 lakh votes

11) David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999) – 8.8 out of 10 with 18.1 lakh votes

10) Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – 8.8 out of 10 with 16.2 lakh votes

9) Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966) – 8.8 out of 10 with 6.7 lakh votes

8) Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) – 8.9 out of 10 with 17.8 lakh votes

7) Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003) – 8.9 out of 10 with 16 lakh votes

6) Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List (1993) – 8.9 out of 10 with 11.8 lakh votes

5) Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men (1957) – 8.9 out of 10 with 6.7 lakh votes

4) Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008) – 9.0 out of 10 with 22.4 lakh votes

3) Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Part II (1974) – 9.0 out of 10 with 11 lakh votes

2) Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972) – 9.1 out of 10 with 15.7 lakh votes

1) Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – 9.2 out of 10 with 22.8 lakh votes

