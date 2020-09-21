Tenet remained rock steady in the third weekend after facing a drop in the second week. The film has struggled big-time due to pandemic but has still managed to put reasonable numbers thanks to the craze around it and of course positive word of mouth.

The Christopher Nolan directorial crossed the $200 million mark worldwide last week. And now as per the latest update, it has reached close to the $250 million mark. The film continued to put up numbers in both US and overseas in the third weekend despite strong resistance.

As per Box Office Mojo, Tenet did a business of $4.7 million in the US in the 3rd weekend despite not releasing in some of the major US markets. The drop from 2nd weekend was limited 30% and that was also because of the overall number of theatres playing the film increased. Compared to 2,810 theatres before, Tenet was screened in 2,930 theatres in the 2nd weekend. The total business of the film in the US so far is $36.1 million but it’s expected to make gains with the widening of the release in future.

The sci-fi film also crossed the $200 million mark in the international markets as the total so far is $203 million. Check out the business of Tenet in some of the leading overseas markets:

China – $60.6 million

The US – $36.1 million

United Kingdom – $16.4 million

France – $15.6 million

Germany – $11.2 million (Till Sept 13)

Russia – $8.2 million

South Korea – $10.3 million

The total worldwide business of Tenet so far is $239.1 million which makes it 5th highest-grossing film of the year so far. It is expected to cross $250 million mark soon and with that, it will comfortably cross Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle. The said film did a business of $245.6 million as it released earlier this year.

Also, some major markets like India are yet to release the film and once it releases here, the producers can expect a boost.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in lead.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Tenet box office.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Trying Hard To Help Kanye West, Does Not Aim To Leave Him Struggling

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube