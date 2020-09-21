Lady Gaga On Dealing With Suicidal Thoughts: “I Used To Self-Harm”

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is a name synonym with the word success. But did you know, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer has faced depression, mental health issues and had even once contemplated suicide? The singer got candid and spoke of it all.

During a recent interview, she opened up about her past brushes with suicide, how fame affected her mental health and more. She also spoke about her latest song ‘911’ from Chormatica. Read it all here.

Lady Gaga, while in conversation with Sunday Morning’s Lee Cowan, opened up about the past. Speaking about her depression, Lady Gaga said, “It’s not always easy, if you have mental issues, let other people see. I used to show. I used to self-harm. I used to say, “Look. I cut myself. See, I’m hurt.” Cause I didn’t think anyone could see. Cause mental health, it’s invisible.”

Lady Gaga said that with fame comes mental trauma. While giving a tour of her at-home recording studio, she said that she has a particular piano on which she has written many songs. She added, “Oh my gosh, it’s so special, this piano, I love this piano.”

The ‘Poker Face’ singer continued that from looking at the piano, she went to thinking that her life is ruined. She said, “I was like, “You made me Lady Gaga. My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga! That’s what I was thinking. My biggest enemy is here. “What did you do? You can’t go to the grocery store now. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table… It’s always about you. And your outfits, look at your outfits! Why you gotta be like that?!”’

The ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ singer said: “I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never gonna happen. Now I look at this piano and I go, “Oh, my god, my piano! My piano that I love so much; my piano that lets me speak; my piano that lets me make poetry; my piano that’s mine.’”

During the conversation, she also explained the lyrics to her song 911. The ‘Born This Way’ singer said ‘Pop a 911’ is a reference to the medication that she took when she used to panic because of being Lady Gaga. She added, “There’s not one song on that record that’s not true. Not one. I totally gave up on myself, I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.”

Chromatica has helped Lady Gaga through depression. The album recently won her three MTV Video Music Awards.

Must Read: Tom Cruise To FINALLY Debut As Iron Man In MCU? Read Deets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube