Emmys 2020 was held a few hours ago and it was quite fun. This year, host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the prestigious award ceremony. Kimmel used to connect with various celebs via video calls. FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston was one of the people who was nominated for the award. The actress was nominated for her Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show.

The evening was great for Jen as she won Emmy 2020 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. But who thought she will have a huge surprised planned for Jimmy and her fans? Yes, the actress was accompanied by her BFFs Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

When Jennifer Aniston was talking to the Emmys 2020 host, suddenly Courteney Cox aka Monica appears on the screen. A surprised Jimmy Kimmel asks her what she’s doing with Jen aka Rachel. To this, the FRIENDS actress replied, “We live together”.

When Jimmy asked, “You do?” Jennifer Aniston gives FRIENDS reference with her answer. The actress said, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.” Everyone knows Rachel and Monica started sharing the apartment together from 1994 when the sitcom had started.

But it was more fun when Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe joined them. Our girl gang was full and just like Kimmel, our happiness has no bounds. The video from this virtual Emmys 2020 reunion was shared by Good Morning America on their Twitter page.

Check it out below:

This was just the trio coming together. All the diehard fans will soon get to see FRIENDS reunion where all the six characters will come together. Along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, our favourite boys Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will bring back the good old days. However, so far, no one knows when the reunion episode will come out. The shooting came to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

