The Emmy 2020 are finally here but this time it’s with a bit of twist. Yes, with ongoing pandemic restrictions, the awards’ night took place through a live virtual session. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the first of its sort Emmys saw HBO’s Watchmen bagging 11 nominations. Even the late Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther was honoured at the awards night.

At 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek swept in the comedy department, while Mark Ruffalo bagged an award in Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie, for HBO’s I Know This Much is True.

Check out the Emmy Awards winners’ list:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur (“Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place)

Tony McNamara (“The Great,” The Great)

Daniel Levy (“Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

David West Read (“The Presidential Suite,” Schitt’s Creek)

Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil (“Collaboration,” What We Do in the Shadows)

Paul Simms (“Ghost,” What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson (“On the Run,” What We Do in the Shadows)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman (“The Great,” The Great)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Daniel Palladino (“Marvelous Radio,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Gail Mancuso (“Finale, Part 2,” Modern Family)

Ramy Youssef (“Miakhalifa.mov,” Ramy)

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (“Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

James Burrows (“We Love Lucy,” Will & Grace)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt’s Creek – Winner

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen) – Winner

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – Winner

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield (“Shirley,” Mrs. America)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (“Episode 3,” Normal People)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (“Episode 1,” Unbelievable)

Anna Winger (“Part 1,” Unorthodox)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (“This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen) – Winner

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton (“Find a Way,” Little Fires Everywhere)

Lenny Abrahamson (“Episode 5,” Normal People)

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) – Winner

Nicole Kassell (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” Watchmen)

Steph Green (“Little Fear of Lightning,” Watchmen)

Stephen Williams (“This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) – Winner

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) – Winner

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen – Winner

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Winner

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) – Winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – Winner

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz (“Bad Choice Road,” Better Call Saul)

Gordon Smith (“Bagman,” Better Call Saul)

Peter Morgan (“Aberfan,” The Crown)

Chris Mundy (“All In,” Ozark)

John Shiban (“Boss Fight,” Ozark)

Miki Johnson (“Fire Pink,” Ozark)

Jesse Armstrong (“This is Not for Tears,” Succession) – Winner

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live – Winner

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) – Winner

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (Succession) – Winner

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) – Winner

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – Winner

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

