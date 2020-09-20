Tom Cruise needs no introduction in any part of the globe. He has created his space as the biggest action star and has inspired several superstars of different industries to pull off the action sequences passionately.

Here, in today’s edition of Fact-O-Meter, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting fact related to Mission: Impossible which inducted Cruise in an altogether different league of actors. Not just the film kickstarted one of the iconic franchises but it even unleashed a major box office feat.

No, we aren’t talking about Mission Impossible’s collection or any other record related to it. We are talking about the film’s release in the US market. This Tom Cruise action entertainer released in 1996, had arrived in over 3000 theatres in the US alone. Interestingly, the film was the first ever to enjoy a release in over 3000 theatres, as per IMDb.

Tom Cruise fans, wasn’t that an amazing fact to be known?

Meanwhile, in one of such Fact-O-Meter articles dedicated to Cruise, we learnt about his passion for action with perfection.

Those who have seen Mission: Impossible – Fallout, could very well recall Tom Cruise aka Ethan Hunt operating the helicopter. Considering the impact of the helicopter stunt in the film, the actor gave it all to nail it with perfection. You wouldn’t believe that the veteran invested his around 2,000 hours to become a certified pilot of the helicopter.

Speaking about the same, Airbus Chief Instructor Tim McAdams had said, “There are very few students who have [Tom’s] level of dedication and focus.”

“It’s super important for a movie like Mission to be doing it all practically and for real. The audience can tell when something’s being cheated,” stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood quoted.

