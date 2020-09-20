Jim Carrey Is The NEW Joker, Inspired By Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck?

Perfect casting is very important in superhero movies. Not just for heroes, but for supervillains too. Joker is a great example of how the right actor can make the audience happy. So far, actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix have impressed the audience with their act as the clown prince of crime. But looks like Jim Carrey will be the next.

Recently, there were reports that Joaquin Phoenix is offered $50 million to reprise Joker for 2 more movies. But looks like just like multiple Batmans – Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in The Flash, DC and WB want to have multiple Jokers in their universe.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Warner Bros thinks the ideal match to play the terrifying clown is Jim Carrey. The actor is popularly known for his portrayal as The Mask. It would be interesting to see him play the Joker. The portal further shared details about what WB has planned for the actor.

Jim Carrey won’t be the real Joker. He is someone inspired by Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck and calls himself Mr J. In the sequels featuring Joker, different people will take the mantle ahead of playing the scary clown of crime. Mr J is one of them and he will play the older version of this iconic villain.

Well, that’s quite interesting. After all, Jim has it in him that he can make you LOL with his comedy and scare you with his terrific acting. Will he appear in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman sequel or not, only time will tell. But it would make a crazy showdown if that happens in Matt Reeves’ movie.

Meanwhile, talking about the line-up of DC, they have quite exciting movies coming up. They are – The Batman, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 1984, The Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

Would you like to see Jim Carrey playing a Joker-inspired character? Do you think he should star alongside Joaquin Phoenix and double the madness? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Must Read: Good Bye Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy Is The Next James Bond After No Time To Die?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube