Fans of MCU has been questioning like what will happen with Black Panther 2, following Chadwick Boseman’s death due to cancer. Will there be a sequel? If yes, then who will play the role of the late actor and who will be the villain? MCU fans are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding the next instalment.

While there’s no official information regarding the sequel following Boseman’s departure, it is assumed that most of the initial cast will come back. Martin Freeman, who played the role of Everett Ross (CIA agent), head of the Dora Milaje, Letitia Wright will reprise Shuri and Danai Gurira, who performed as Okoye, has been confirmed to return.

The director of the film Ryan Coogler, who is also the writer, will also join the team for the sequel. At this point, the best thing the studio could do is ensure that Black Panther 2 manages to both live up to the precedent set by the late actor Chadwick.

As far as the plot details go, Namor has frequently been finding himself linked to the role of Black Panther 2‘s big bad. If reports from We Got This Covered are to be believed, then Namor would not be the only villain in the film. Marvel Studio is now looking at roping in four antagonists in the blockbuster sequel of this film on Wakanda.

The report also suggested that Namor would be the major villain but Doctor Doom will have a small role to establish him as a significant threat in the future. Moreover, Zemo will also be included in the story, which makes narrative sense given his return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Bucky’s connections to Wakanda. Hunter the White Wolf will follow the suit of M’Baku and Killmonger as a homegrown adversary.

What do you think of Black Panther 2 having four villains in the film? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Good Bye Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy Is The Next James Bond After No Time To Die?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube