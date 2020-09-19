We are in mid-September, the weekend is here and there’a lot to watch on Netflix. So far, a lot of new movies and web series have dropped on the streaming platform this one. It’s never easy to decide what to watch. If we pick something to watch and it doesn’t turn out good, it sucks. But do not worry, Koimoi has listed a few new movies that have dropped this month on your favourite digital platform. Take a look below:

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Charlie Kauffman plays with the mind in this movie. Is it real? Is it imagination or a dream? You will have several questions while watching and after the movie. Starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis, this Netflix film is extraordinary. The snowclad town, stunning wallpapers of the house and brilliant writing will grab your attention in this psychological-horror thriller.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The movie stars Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, and Ken Marino. The horror-comedy is back with a new story and new characters. Get ready to scare the sh*t out of yourself and laugh your lungs out.

Love, Guaranteed

If you are not in a mood for any heavy content, do not worry. Netflix dropped a rom-com that’s sweet, hopeful and colourful in appearance. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr, it tackles the drawbacks of online dating but shows how love still exists in today’s world. So grab your tissues and popcorn because this one will bring out all your emotions.

The Devil All The Time

The Netflix film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan. This is quite an intense watch and tackles with deep and dark secrets of people who blindly follow religious practices. It isn’t easy to describe The Devil All The Time in one word or one sentence. Check it out yourself to see what Antonio Campos has offered to us with a remarkable cast.

The Social Dilemma

This Netflix documentary film is making a lot of noise for the past few days. It’s quite ironic that a documentary that has released on the internet is freaking out people about how social media truly functions. This Netflix docu-film features former employees of giant social media platforms who share dark and striking insights into the web world.

