Utopia (2020) Review: John Cusack, Rainn Wilson & Christopher Denham Starrer Is An Engaging Pandemic Thriller

Utopia Review (2020): Star Cast: John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Christopher Denham, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Farrah Mackenzie, Jessica Rothe, Jeanine Serralles, Cory Michael Smith, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton

Directors: Toby Haynes, Susanna Fogel, J.D. Dillard

Creator: Gillian Flynn

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Note: I got an opportunity to watch only the first 7 episodes of the show. So this review will talk about that only. I am looking forward to watching the finale and its review will be out after the show starts streaming on September 25.

Utopia Review (2020): What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

When a group of comic book nerds come across the manuscript of a cult graphic novel’s second part Utopia, they find there life in danger. A dangerous group is after the book and their henchmen are ready to kill anybody who has seen it. So as the nerds try to save themselves, they have a mad journey.

Gillian Flynn has given us some great thrillers like Gone Girl, Sharp Objects and others. With Utopia, she is back to engage you with a unique story which you surely don’t want to skip. First of all, Utopia gives you a good knowledge of viruses, vaccines, bioweapons and pandemics. As we all are living through a pandemic, it’s a treat to know about it in details. There’s a good explanation about SARS and it will blow your mind. A lot of times during the show you will wonder if the writers saw the pandemic already. Utopia (2020) is based on the British series of the same name which was originally written by Dennis Kelly & John Donnelly.

Apart from all the knowledge, it throws about bioweapons, the screenplay is entertaining. There’s so much going on that you have no option but to watch everything closely. Even though it gets a little slow in between, there’s ample amount of thrill to keep you on the edge of seats and twists and turns to shock you. There’s the kind of violence that will make you WTF! Keeping all this in the right amount, there’s romance, emotions and so much that will move the human side of you. Don’t miss the chemistry of Grant and Alice which is so refreshing. The background music also plays a great role in keeping you hooked. And special appreciation for dialogue, “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world”. Watch the show to know why I am saying so.

However, the screeners I got didn’t have subtitles which drained away the overall watching experience.

Utopia Review (2020): How Are The Performances & Direction?

The show is full of talented star cast and each one of them is a treat in their own way.

John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie is absolutely charismatic. His expressions perfectly add the intrigue value to his character. And as you know his character more layer by layer, the more you like him as an actor.

Rainn Wilson is brilliant as Dr Michael Stearns. This is yet another beautiful performance of his career.

Christopher Denham as Arby is extraordinary. His performance, dialogue delivery and dead eye expressions will never let you watch anything else. He literally eats up whole screen with his presence and performance.

Others are also good. Directors have done well on their part as they make the show compelling enough that you can binge-watch it.

Utopia Review (2020): The Last Word

Overall, Utopia is a pretty good watch for its first 7 episodes. In fact, it promises a stunning finale as far as the cliffhanger of the 7th episode is concerned. Stay tuned for the review of Finale.

Must Read: #Alive Movie Review: Virus & Zombies Come Together To Serve You A Special Pandemic Recipe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube