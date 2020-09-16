Criminal 2 (UK) Review: Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar & Others Are Terrific In This Gratifying Interrogation Drama!

Criminal 2 (UK) Review: The intense interrogation drama is back on Netflix with another season and new cases. Is it as good as the first one? Our review will tell you the same.

Cast: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandell, Shubham Saraf, Kit Harrington, Sophie Okonedo, Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar

Creator: George Kay, Jim Field Smith

Star Ratings: 4/5 Stars (Four out of five stars)

Criminal 2 (UK) Review: What’s it about?

Detective Inspector Natalie Hobbs (Katherine Kelly), Detective Inspector Tony Myerscough (Lee Ingleby), Detective Constable Vanessa Warren (Rochenda Sandell) and Detective Constable Kyle Petit (Shubham Saraf) are back on duty. They have four accusers to interrogate and churn out the truth this time. Does the game of words and attention to details manage to capture your attention fully this time? Figure out some in our review and rest by watching the series.

Criminal 2 (UK) Review: What’s good?

Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandell, Shubham Saraf are outstanding. With actors like Sophie Okonedo, Kit Harrington, Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar; you expect twisted cases. The four episodes are titled with their characters names Julia, Alex, Danielle, and Sandeep.

If Sophie Okonedo impresses us with her slight emotional outburst as Julia, Kit Harrington stands out with his monologues. He’s a rich spoilt brat, and characters like this naturally tend to make you believe they’ve done something incorrectly. The questions raised at the end of episode featuring him questions one’s beliefs and morals.

Sharon Horgan as Danielle fascinates you with her stellar act. My most favourite performance in the series was Kunal Nayyar as Sandeep. He’s terrific in every scene he appears. He’s already a convict for some other case in the past, so you do see him appearing a bit rigid and self-involved. But what happens when he tries to outsmart the detectives? You need to watch that!

The reason this series is one of my favourites because it shows how to tell interesting yet astounding stories even if you shoot in confined space. The pandemic has changed the way of our lives this year. Criminal shows us one doesn’t need large sets if the content they are providing is good enough.

Criminal 2 (UK) What’s bad?

When a series is enticing enough, there’s hardly any flaw to point out. But it’s clear that this show isn’t for the audience who can’t stay focused for 45 mins in a conversation happening between 3-4 people in a closed room. If anyone was expecting any crime scene/outdoor scenes in this season at least, well, it isn’t there.

Criminal 2 (UK) Review: Final Word

The second season of UK drama Criminal is immensely gratifying. Great casting, spectacular performances and intriguing cases make it a good 4-hour watch for those who enjoy interrogation dramas.

Star Rating: 4 stars!

