There are hardly any cinephiles or pop culture enthusiasts in this world who aren’t familiar with Hollywood’s most mesmerizing and hottest star, Salma Hayek. The actress debuted in the industry with a Mexican television show, but soon moved to Hollywood to make a name. From playing iconic characters like Frida Kahlo in Frida to voicing cute and sassy characters like Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots, she has done it all.

Hayek is one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood. With more than 20 movies in her resume as a leading actress, she is recognized as a versatile star worldwide. She was also the first Mexican star nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Actress category for her film Frida. As we continue to celebrate the star and her work over the years, let us look at her five highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. All collections have been sourced via The Numbers.

1. Puss In Boots (2011) – $554M

Streaming On : Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 86%

: 86% Director: Chris Miller

Plot: Puss in Boots is a spin-off movie of the character that appeared in Shrek. The storyline revolves around Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) joining forces with friend-turned-enemy Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek). Hayek voiced Kitty, a notorious cat burglar. The actress was widely appreciated for portraying such a character, and the film received positive reviews from the audience. It even garnered $554 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic: $149 million

International: $405 million

Worldwide: $554 million

2. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – $484M

Streaming On : Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+

: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+ RT Score : 95%

: 95% Director: Joel Crawford

Plot: After almost a decade, the actors of Puss in Boots returned for the sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Puss (Antonio Banderas) and Kitty (Salma Hayek) embark on a journey to discover the last wish of the wishing star, along with a supportive dog, Perrito (Harvey Guillen). But they were not the only ones who were searching for it. The chaos they face is all that the movie is about. It was a critically acclaimed movie, and viewers loved the emotional aspect that the characters portrayed in it. The film grossed $484 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic: $186 million

International: $298 million

Worldwide: $484 million

3. Eternals – $401M

Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ RT Score : 47%

: 47% Director: Chloe Zhao

Plot: Eternals saw a stellar star cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, and more. Salma Hayek played Ajak in the Marvel movie. The storyline revolves around a group of superheroes who live on Earth as humans but come together to defeat the evil Deviants. Ajak was the leader of the whole team of superheroes. Despite her little screen time, Salma proved her worth as a versatile actress and stood her ground firmly with power. Although the film didn’t make an impact on the audience, it earned $401 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic: $164 million

International: $236 million

Worldwide: $401 million

4. Grown Ups (2010) – $272M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 10%

: 10% Director: Dennis Dugan

Plot: Grown Ups is a dark comedy movie featuring a stellar star cast, including Adam Sandler, Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider. In the film, Salma Hayek plays Roxanne Chase-Feder, one of the leading ladies and wife of Lenny Feder (Sandler), a fashion designer. The storyline revolves around five friends who reunite at their coach’s funeral and plan a trip together. What happens on the trip and what chaos follows is all that the movie is about.

Although the film was heavily criticised for its illogical plot, Hayek received widespread appreciation for breaking her mould as a s*x symbol and appearing in a comedy movie. Grown Ups grossed $272 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic: $162 million

International: $110 million

Worldwide: $272 million

5. Grown Ups 2 (2013) – $247M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 8%

: 8% Director: Dennis Dugan

Plot: Grown Ups returned for a sequel with the same cast. The storyline revolves around Lenny (Adam Sandler) and his wife Roxanne (Salma Hayek), who move to his hometown and face back-to-back hilarious situations. On the other hand, their friends deal with their own problems. The story continues in the sequel, but it didn’t intrigue the audience much either. Even then, it earned $247 million at the worldwide box office.

Domestic: $133 million

International: $113 million

Worldwide: $247 million

