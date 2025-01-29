Mexican and American bombshell actress Salma Hayek is an enigma and a brutal force to reckon with. She is one of Hollywood’s most powerful and influential Latina actresses, and she is happily married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The actress proved her versatility on-screen and showed everyone that actors could also have a strong and healthy marriage. Hayek once shared a secret to a happy married life, and today, we are here to share it with our readers. Stick to the end of the article for the deets.

Salma and François-Henri Pinault got married in 2009, and the couple has a daughter. She is a very doting wife and mother. People suggested that she married Pinault for money. However, Salma cleared the air around that and said they would keep their finances separate. She has also mentioned in her interviews that the actress has no prenuptial agreement. Salma was offended by the speculations that she married him for the money.

Salma Hayek has created her own fortune with her hard work and talent. She also mentioned that she has a passion for making money and that she enjoys her work. Meanwhile, according to Digital Spy’s report, Salma told Red magazine the secret to a good marriage. The actress said that “a good marriage is [her] biggest accomplishment.”

She explained, “Sex is not the key to a happy marriage, but it’s a side effect. Although not every day! If it’s every day, then it loses its charm. It’s so important to maintain your chemistry. You have to continue to laugh, continue to explore, continue to have fun with each other, continue to have romance.” Salma Hayel continued, “Home is where my husband is. He is home. Everything outside of the family nucleus is an adventure that you’re living together.”

In this era and time when relationships break like they are nothing, it is reassuring to see and read stories about couples like Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, who have been together for years.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was seen in Channing Tatum starrer Magic Mike’s Last Dance, released in 2023. She is reportedly filming Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice. It will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Vincent Cassel, Ambika Mod, Sam Richardson, Charli XCX, and John Malkovich. The release date has not yet been revealed.

