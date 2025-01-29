English actor/producer Jason Statham is known for his nail-biting action thriller films. He has been a part of some of the biggest action film franchises, including the Fast & Furious and Transporter film series. From being an athlete to being one of the leading action stars in the industry, his journey has been exceptional. Let’s check out the top five highest-grossing films of The Beekeeper Star. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, he was on Britain’s national diving team and competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. Based on his Wikipedia page information, he was asked to model for French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. The actor rose to stardom after appearing in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock, Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch. Statham then appeared in supporting roles in action movies and in the title role in the first three films in the Transporter franchise.

According to The Numbers, Jason Statham appeared as a leading actor based credits in that role with a $1.9 billion worldwide box office. He is best known for playing Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious films. From playing supporting characters, the actor has come a long way and is one of Hollywood’s most bankable action stars. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, we have made a list of Statham’s top five highest-grossing films worldwide.

5. The Meg (2018) – $529.3 million

4. Fast X (2023) – $704.8 million

3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – $760.7 million

2. The Fate Of The Furious (2017) – $1.2 billion

Furious 7 (2015) – $1.5 billion

Jason Statham’s last film was The Beekeeper, an action thriller by David Ayer starring him, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave, and Jeremy Irons. It was made on a reported budget of $40 million and earned 281.75% more than that worldwide.

The Beekeeper collected $66.2 million in the US and $152.72 million worldwide. On the work front, Jason Statham will appear in A Working Man, also by David Ayer. He will share the screen with David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng. The movie is slated to be released in March this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

