Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made their film Wicked really popular, and it is now set to achieve another remarkable feat at the worldwide box office. The musical fantasy has been in the news for its glorious achievements, including being the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation. It benefitted while there were two other big-budget films at the cinemas, and it was around the holidays. The film has slowed down now as it is approaching the end of its theatrical run and is also available online.

It is the first installment of the two-part adaptation, and the second film, Wicked: For Good, is already in the making and is expected to be released this year. The musical fantasy has been the talk of the town for a long time and for good reasons. It won the Golden Globe for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement this year, and in addition to that, the movie received ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.

Wicked was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has grossed way more than that. It recently surpassed Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 and its $714.64 million global haul to become the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. The film will add more to its worldwide collection once it is released in Japan in March. Meanwhile, Collider’s report states that the musical fantasy needs to beat Vin Diesel‘s F9: The Fast Saga to enter the 50 highest-grossing live-action movies of all time list.

The report was made based on The Numbers’ box office data, and as per that, F9: The Fast Saga stands at the #50 spot on the list of the top 50 highest-grossing live-action movies of all time. Based on BoxofficeReport.com, the movie collected $2.36 million this weekend and $189.2K on Monday, experiencing a drop of harsh -79.6% from last week. The musical fantasy has reached a $468.98 million US cume, and allied to the $248.38 million overseas gross, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $717.36 million.

F9: The Fast Saga collected $719 million worldwide, and Wicked is around $2 million away from surpassing that and becoming the 50th highest-grossing live-action movie of all time. However, it will have to stay happy in that #50 spot only, as on the 49th spot is X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is another $30 million away. It had collected $747.86 million.

Wicked was released in the theatres in November 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Babygirl Worldwide Box Office: Set To Become The #15 Highest-Grossing Film Of A24 Ever, Despite Earning 84% More Than Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News