Vin Diesel may be overly optimistic about ‘Fast & Furious 11’ hitting theaters in 2025, but his grand vision for the mega-budget film could be in jeopardy, as studio executives are reconsidering their spending strategy on a franchise that might be running low on fuel.

Vin Diesel’s Optimism Meets Reality

Following the disappointing performance of ‘Fast X’ in 2023, Vin Diesel’s usual clout in Hollywood is starting to fade, and insiders suggest he’s becoming overconfident about the green light he anticipates for the next movie.

“Vin can blame the pandemic on Fast 9 not doing a series-best box office. But the marked underperformance of Fast X is totally on him, and it’s why getting the giant budget he wants for the next movie has been an uphill battle,” an insider said.

Vin Diesel is Reportedly Worried About Fast 11’s Future

Diesel has been posting on social media as though filming is already underway, even sharing a nostalgic photo of his iconic character, Dominic Toretto’s Chevrolet Chevelle.

He wrote in the caption, “The best thing about filming practical exteriors this morning… is all the beautiful memories of shooting the very first Fast.”

But sources close to the actor suggest he’s secretly concerned that a potential flop for Fast 11 could spell the end of his long-standing association with the franchise.

“He’s had a near 25-year run with this franchise. But nothing lasts forever – so, of course, he’s scared this could all be over,” the source added.

Vin Diesel’s Push For a 2026 Release

Despite these concerns, Diesel is pushing hard for the film’s release in 2026, determined to bring it to the big screen.

“Come hell or high water, Vin is trying to get this movie made in 2025 for release in spring of 2026,” the insider added.

However, industry experts warn that his old-school approach to financing the franchise, including hefty budgets and pulling in his Hollywood friends, might not fly anymore.

“Vin’s approach and mindset around developing the 11th Fast & Furious is stuck in the past and that needs to change,” the insider said. “He needs to get flexible for this franchise to move forward. The dream of spending $200million on one of these movies and hiring all of Vin’s friends to be in them is over. He needs to stop living in fantasyland and face reality.”

