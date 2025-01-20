Academy Award-winning director Edward Berger’s highly anticipated movie Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes in the lead role, is all set to hit the Indian screens on January 31, 2024. The character-driven thriller is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris and explores one of the world’s most mysterious and sacred events: the election of a new Pope.

Two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes, known for notable works in films like Schindler’s List and The English Patient, leads the movie as Cardinal Lawrence. He delivers a commanding performance as a conflicted figure at the center of the secretive process of the Pope’s selection. Speaking about what drew him to the role, Fiennes said, “The script is a great read. It’s full of manipulative, rather dark figures doing dubious things. There’s ambition and corruption, but it goes deeper than political machinations. For Lawrence, it’s about finding the right spiritual leader—a decision that carries immense weight.”

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence’s journey as he manages the covert proceedings to choose a new spiritual leader after the Pope’s sudden death. His task is fraught with intrigue, power struggles, and moral dilemmas. The film’s official synopsis reads, “When the Pope dies unexpectedly, the Catholic College of Cardinals convenes in the Vatican to elect his successor. As candidates emerge, each with personal ambitions and hidden agendas, the proceedings become increasingly fraught.”

“Cardinal Lawrence must navigate this web of intrigue while confronting his own doubts. But when a shocking secret about the late Pope comes to light, the stakes are raised to unprecedented heights—threatening not only the outcome of the conclave but the very future of the Church,” it further adds. With an intricate plot that intertwines political intrigue, personal secrets, and ethical questions, Conclave builds relentless tension within the hallowed walls of the Vatican.

The screenplay, penned by Academy Award nominee Peter Straugha, masterfully balances a gripping narrative with profound moral questions, making Conclave a thought-provoking cinematic experience. Discussing the film’s layered storytelling, director Edward Berger notes, “Conclave offers a rare glimpse into a centuries-old ritual that is both deeply spiritual and politically charged. It’s a story about power, faith, and the human condition, with themes that resonate far beyond the Vatican walls.”

With its stellar cast, captivating narrative, and high-stakes drama, Conclave is poised to enthrall Indian audiences starting January 31, 2024.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Reacts To Rumors Of Cillian Murphy’s Casting As Voldemort In TV Adaptation: “That Would Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News