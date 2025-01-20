Matty Healy, frontman of ‘The 1975,’ seems poised to unveil his emotions about the fleeting romance he shared with Taylor Swift in 2023, a relationship that, despite its brevity, continues to ripple through their creative lives.

At 35, Matty is reportedly channeling his feelings into his band’s upcoming sixth album, rumored to feature introspective lyrics that demand close listening.

Taylor Swift’s Subtle Jab Towards Matt Healy

Taylor, also 35, had previously alluded to their brief entanglement in her chart-topping 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

The record, released in April 2024, left Matty feeling caught off guard, particularly as fans speculated certain tracks, like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” were pointedly about him.

With phrases referencing a “Jehovah’s Witness suit” and “rusting my sparkling summer,” many drew parallels to Matty’s signature style and the timeline of their split in mid-2023.

Matt Healy’s Musical Romance

Now, it seems Matty is preparing to respond in his own way. A reported track on ‘The 1975’s’ forthcoming album, titled ‘God Has Entered My Body,’ features lyrics like, “Keep your head up, Princess, your tiara is falling,” sparking speculation about whether this is his lyrical nod to their time together.

Insiders hint that while Matty avoids publicly dissecting his relationships, his music often serves as an emotional outlet

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” a source told Daily Mail. “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest. Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully.”

The band’s timing aligns perfectly, with a summer album release expected to coincide with their headlining performance at Glastonbury. Sources suggest the new material will capitalize on this high-profile moment.

Matt Healy’s Evolving Creative Process

Matty’s reflections on songwriting suggest a shift in focus. In an interview on the Doomscroll podcast, he mused on how fame has shaped his creative process, moving away from documenting personal heartbreaks or fleeting romances.

He described his earlier albums as “journal entries” but admitted he now resists revisiting old narratives, calling such endeavors “obvious” and uninspiring.

Still, the shadow of their relationship lingers. Reports claim Matty had “mixed feelings” about Taylor’s album.

While he appreciated the attention, he also found humor in the idea that their casual fling could inspire such widespread speculation.

Friends close to him shared that, while initially concerned about how he might be portrayed, they were relieved Taylor didn’t paint him as a villain.

Matty himself seemed unbothered when asked about any potential diss tracks, brushing off the question with a casual, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

