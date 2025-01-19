After years of tension and rumored rivalry, Katy Perry’s feud with Taylor Swift finally ended last year. Fans were shocked when Katy Perry appeared at a stop of Taylor’s Eras Tour, especially considering their past.

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ & Reconciliation

The feud between the two pop stars was fueled by Swift’s hit, Bad Blood, which many speculated was about a fallout between friends. In retaliation, Katy released Swish Swish, a song that, while not as commercially successful, clearly expressed her frustration. Yet, with time having passed, it seems Katy is ready to move forward.

Katy shared with a UK radio show that she had a brief break in Australia and decided to visit Taylor’s show. The Roar singer said, “I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly and I had one day off before the show. I had one day off and I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m gonna come to the show,’ and she was so excited.”

Despite their past, Taylor made time for Katy amidst her hectic schedule. The two were able to catch up, with Katy Perry revealing, “I love her so much.” In a heartwarming moment, Katy was warmly welcomed by the Swifties in the crowd, who embraced her with friendship bracelets — a signature Eras Tour tradition. Even Rita Ora, who was with Katy in the VIP area, gifted her a beaded bracelet.

The Roots Of The Rift Between Taylor Swift & Katy Perry

The pair’s public rift dates back to 2014 when Taylor spoke about the fallout, revealing that it wasn’t about a man but business-related sabotage. She told Rolling Stone at that time, “She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

However, the public feud was officially buried in 2018 when Katy made a cameo in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s You Need to Calm Down. Katy later explained her decision to reconcile, saying that they shared a deep understanding of the pressures they both faced.

“Maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other,” she reflected, emphasizing the importance of supporting each other.

