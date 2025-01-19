Meghan Markle’s team has reportedly explored the idea of a book chronicling her life “post-divorce” from Prince Harry, despite the couple not being separated. According to Page Six, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex revealed discussions with a publishing house to gauge interest in the concept, which would center on what life could look like after a hypothetical split from Harry. However, it was clarified that this was never pitched as a narrative about Markle’s first marriage to Trevor Engelson.

Meghan Markle’s Hypothetical Book Proposal

Although the meeting didn’t indicate any impending divorce, it was suggested that the idea was floated to test whether a publisher would be interested if the situation ever changed. A source did not dispel the fact that the conversation took place but instead pointed out, “If that’s true to any degree, [Markle] would have been approached and not vice versa.”

While no offer was made, and no manuscript was produced, it raises questions about the couple’s relationship as rumors of marital troubles have surfaced in recent months.

Rumors Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Marital Trouble

Reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged issues grew after the couple’s joint public appearances became sparse. In October 2024, royal watchers noted that Markle and Harry had not been seen together in over a month, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Even biographers and royal experts weighed in, suggesting the couple may be experiencing significant challenges. “They say they’re going to work separately, then they say they’re buying a house in Portugal — you don’t do that if you don’t want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it’s in a very bad state,” Royal biographer Angela Levin said at the time.

However, Harry recently dismissed these rumors, emphasizing the absurdity of the constant speculation, especially regarding their supposed divorces or frequent moves. “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Prince Harry said.

Despite the public chatter, an insider recently claimed that the Sussexes are still “so hot for each other,” suggesting their bond remains strong despite the ongoing media frenzy. “Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?” the source claimed.

