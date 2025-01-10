Prince Harry reportedly opened up about the unexpected turn his life with Meghan Markle took and admitted that their current reality is far from what he had once envisioned, a source told The Mirror. The couple, who spent much of 2024 on separate paths, feels the strain of their individual pursuits.

Harry’s solo engagements have taken him from Toronto to New York, London, and beyond, while Meghan made rare red-carpet appearances, including a surprise reunion with longtime friend Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills.

Prince Harry Is Hoping To Resolve The Rift With His Family This Year

While rumors of a split have surfaced in the past, with both Meghan and Harry doing their best to laugh them off, a close source reveals that their current setup isn’t quite what they’d hoped for when they first began this journey together.

The prince said, “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times… It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.” Harry, in particular, is wrestling with the ongoing rift with his family and hopes 2025 will be the year of healing.

However, the source highlights a growing divide between Harry and Meghan’s approaches to the situation. Harry has begun to take responsibility for the family tensions, while Meghan, the source claims, continues to hold the royal family accountable, The Mirror reports.

Prince Harry’s Struggle With Family Tensions

This family feud dates back to the couple’s 2019 decision to step back from royal duties, followed by the bombshell Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir, Spare. Over the years, they’ve aired grievances that have painted the royal family in an unflattering light, including claims of racism and a lack of support for Meghan’s mental health.

Yet despite all of this, Harry is eager for reconciliation. He’s reportedly feeling torn between his desire to mend things with his family and the pressures of living in the U.S. As close friends have noted, Harry’s inner turmoil has taken a toll on his well-being.

The source said, “Harry is telling Meghan that things are not working for him. The major sticking point remains the mess he’s made with his family – which is difficult now that he’s taking accountability for it, while Meghan still puts the blame firmly on them.

Meghan Markle’s Reluctance To Reconcile

On the other hand, Meghan seems less inclined to revisit the past. While Harry is ready to make amends, Meghan has made it clear that she’s not willing to return to the UK or offer an apology. However, in a surprising turn, there are whispers that Meghan is starting to soften, especially after seeing the royal family come together during Christmas.

Both she and Harry have expressed regret over their distance from the royal family, particularly regarding their children, Archie and Lilibet, who have had little interaction with their UK relatives.

Emotional Turmoil & Reflection

This emotional push and pull has left the couple at a crossroads. Harry’s friends believe that his time apart from Meghan has been beneficial, giving him the space he needs to reflect on what he truly wants.

The couple is reportedly trying to balance their own dreams and goals with the possibility of reconnecting with Harry’s family.

Harry, in particular, seems determined to return to the UK for more visits, hoping to find some peace amid the turmoil. Yet, for any meaningful reconciliation to occur, Harry and Meghan must align their visions and work through their differences as a team.

