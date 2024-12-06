The life of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has always been under intense scrutiny. The couple has faced it all, from being demeaned for simply living how they want to news about their marriage being in turmoil. However, vicious media attacks haven’t affected them. The pair continue to enjoy life as a happy family with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Amidst yet another round of constant reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being on the brink of divorce, Prince Harry has now shut down the rumors. He has also called out the trollers using humor as a tool. Here’s what the royal revealed and what he said regarding the constant scrutiny of his relationship with Meghan.

Prince Harry Shuts Down Rumors Of Divorce With Meghan Markle

During his appearance at the New York Times Dealbook 2024 conference, Prince Harry spoke about many things, including the misinformation being spread online, the lies posted on social media to get clicks, and the lack of critical thinking among people, considering they believe everything they read. At the event in New York City, the Duke also spoke about the rumors regarding his marriage with Meghan Markle being in trouble.

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house, maybe 10-12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10-12 times as well,” he laughed. The Duke of Sussex further added that keeping up with the constant lies was hard, so he ignored it. Prince Harry also said he felt sorry for the trolls on the Internet. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,” he stated.

Prince Harry Talks About Growing Up In Constant Scrutiny

During the event, Prince Harry also shared that everything he shared at the venue might be twisted against him and the interviewer. He also talked about how he has grown up in such an environment and with this kind of experience. “I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people,” he explained at the event.

Prince Harry further mentioned how growing up in such a way makes you question the validity of every piece of information you see or hear. He mentioned how dangerous it can be over time. Additionally, he asked people to start questioning the things they read online critically instead of unquestioningly believing everything that shows up on social media.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Divorce Rumors

For the unversed, new reports of issues between the Duke and Duchess start circulating online every few months. As Prince Harry stated, most content is clickbait and only created to get views. Since nothing much can be done about it, he prefers to ignore such gossip.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Reliving Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Intimate Italian Wedding: A Look At Their Unforgettable Celebration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News