The blissful and romantic Italian getaway Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi chose for their wedding was a swoon-worthy decision. In May 2024, the couple tied the knot before family and friends. The dreamy setting, the beautiful photos, and the lovebirds received a thumbs-up.

From the Internet, from the fans, and their loved ones. Though the event was kept private when it happened earlier this year, a few details of the special day are sure to wow you. Here’s more about the intimate affair.

Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Italian Wedding

Brown and Bongiovi’s wedding was a dreamy event held at Villa Cetinale in Italy. Amidst lush greenery, the couple looked like a vision in white. The Stranger Things actor wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta lace corset gown. Though the dress was simple, it included details like a lace veil, a fitted bodice, and a long train to add drama to the look.

Brown completed the look with an elegant bun accentuated with two wavy strands of her on both sides. On the other hand, Bongiovi complimented his bride with a white tuxedo paired with plain black pants and a black bow to finish the look. He added several small white flowers in his coat pocket to elevate the look. The couple looked happy and very much in love.

The ceremony occurred beneath an arch decorated with flowers and was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown’s co-star from the massively hit Netflix series Stranger Things. She has repeatedly talked about how he is like a father to her, and his decision to officiate her special day melted the hearts of fans. The married couple then posed for a set of pictures.

The photos they posted on their social media showed them standing in a lush garden with lots of greenery and a bouquet of white flowers, matching the white theme of the low-key wedding. The classic images were captioned “Forever and always, your wife” and “Forever and always, your husband” by the couple. The photos went viral online and raked in millions of likes.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Reception

After the wedding was over, it was time to celebrate. Brown changed out of her classic gown and wore a satin off-shoulder mini dress. They danced the night away, and one of the images the actor shared showcased their fun. It featured her bending and blowing a chewing gum bubble while flaunting her husband’s bow tie. Behind her, guests can be seen smiling.

Jon Bon Jovi On Son Jake’s Wedding To Millie Bobby Brown

Meanwhile, iconic singer Jon Bon Jovi spoke about the wedding during his appearance on The One Show. For the unversed, Jake is Bon Jovi’s son and one of his four children. Talking about the wedding and the newlyweds, he reminisced, “They’re fantastic. It was a small family wedding; the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake was happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jakebongiovi

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News