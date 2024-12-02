Millie Bobby Brown revealed Stranger Things was keeping her away from exploring new creative vibes. “It’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about,” she confessed, dropping that “I’m over it” energy. She compared it to the classic “high school’s a prison” phase: “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘Alright, let’s get out of here.’”

Stranger Things made her a household name, but even legends need room to grow. Brown’s waving goodbye to Hawkins—she’s been juggling the show’s massive time commitment with her own creative ambitions. After all, it’s tough to explore new worlds when you’re stuck in the Upside Down.

Brown’s ready for the next chapter. She’s already locked in some major projects that have her buzzing. First up, she’ll star alongside Chris Pratt in The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers—hello, new sci-fi playground! Then, of course, there’s her continuing role in the Enola Holmes series, which she produces through her own production company. Talk about boss moves.

But don’t get it twisted—this isn’t a “I hate it here” moment. Brown is all about gratitude for Stranger Things, acknowledging that the show gave her the “tools and resources to be a better actor.” But like any seasoned artist, she’s craving the freedom to create her own stories. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish… but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life,” she shared, sounding like she was quoting a self-help book with all the right vibes.

So, what’s next for Brown? Well, she’s still close with her Stranger Things fam, and while Eleven may be waving goodbye, the friendships aren’t. “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she said, proving that even as the show wraps, the squad stays tight.

As Brown gears up for the next chapter, she’s already preparing to shine even brighter without the weight of Hawkins on her shoulders. After all, it’s about time she created her own story. And with her star power, it’s safe to say we’re just getting started.

