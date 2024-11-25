Millie Bobby Brown hit “delete” on her Twitter account after being slammed with a storm of homophobic memes. The actress was targeted by fake quotes and photoshopped memes that falsely accused her of spewing anti-gay comments. While some trolls claimed it was all “satirical,” the damage was done. Millie wasn’t having any of it.

The hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown popped up in November and resurfaced during Pride Month in June. Talk about bad timing. Millie, who has always supported the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, was suddenly at the center of this viral mess, all thanks to people making her look like someone she’s not. Classic internet chaos, right?

But Millie’s Twitter exit wasn’t an isolated incident. Celebs like Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran also faced the horror of social media. Tran, after enduring months of harassment, completely wiped her Instagram. It’s a trend that’s sadly becoming way too familiar. It’s wild that these young stars, whom we look up to, are forced to step back just to protect their peace.

Even after quitting Twitter, Millie Bobby Brown wasn’t completely ghosting the internet. She still had a secondary account, @Milliestopshate, where she aimed to spread “love and positivity.” But—plot twist—she hadn’t posted there since 2017. Was she done trying to keep the peace or just taking a break from the madness?

But Millie wasn’t the only one pulling the social media plug. Selena Gomez admitted that she had freaked out when she became IG’s most-followed person in 2016. The pressure was real. And let’s not forget Justin Bieber, who walked away from Instagram in 2016 after his followers bullied him for dating Sofia Richie—because, you know, fans love to decide who their idols should date, right?

Celebrities like Daisy Ridley and Lily James have also bailed on social media. Ridley, known for her role in Star Wars, said it was “highly unhealthy” for young people to consume that much online nonsense. James echoed those thoughts, saying social media is a place where young people’s opinions get immortalized—and sometimes used against them later. Ouch.

So, Millie Bobby Brown’s social media hiatus isn’t just about her—it’s part of a bigger trend.

