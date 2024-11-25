The 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 will soon be held in New York today (November 25). The occasion will be historic of sorts since Indian actor-comedian Vir Das will be hosting the event. This will make him the first Indian to host the prestigious award ceremony. The event will felicitate the TV shows produced and telecasted outside the US for the year of 2023. It is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS)

When And Where To Watch The International Emmy Awards In India?

The International Emmy Awards will be taking place in the New York Hilton Midtown, New York City. It will be telecasted between 5 pm and 11 pm (EST). At the same time, the fans in India can watch the award ceremony from 3:30 am to 9:30 am on Tuesday (November 26). The awards function will be available for streaming on iemmys.tv. The International Emmy Awards will boast around 56 nominees from 21 countries, including the UK, India, France, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil. Some of the categories in the nominations include Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Night Manager Finds A Nomination

The 52nd International Emmy Awards is truly historic for India because apart from Vir Das hosting the same, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s crime-thriller series, The Night Manager has also found a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. The show is the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name that stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the lead roles. The other shows that have been nominated in this category include Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader – Season 2 (Australia), and Losi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 (Argentina).

When it comes to the Best Comedy Series, the shows that have been nominated are Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea), División Palermo (Argentina), Deadloch (Australia), and HPI – Season 3 (France) have been nominated. At the same time, the Best Documentary Series include L’affaire Bettencourt (France), The Exiles from Singapore, Transo (Brazil), and Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story from (UK). It will be interesting to see whether The Night Manager secures a win in the Best Drama Series category.

