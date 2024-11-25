Veteran actor-producer-filmmaker Mukesh Khanna is all set to bring back his iconic Indian superhero character Shaktimaan on our TV screens. The teaser of the same was released recently by Khanna which received mixed reactions from netizens. The popular cult TV show was aired between 1997 to 2005. The actor not only starred on the show in the titular role but it was also produced by him. As the beloved superhero is all set to return, we bring you an exciting trivia regarding the same.

Shaktimaan’s Alter Ego’s Look Inspired By A Legendary Comedian

Those who have watched Shaktimaan know that his alter ego is the awkward photojournalist Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. The character sported a floppy long hair til the forehead and buck teeth. Mostly unpopular because of his eccentric mannerisms at his workplace, one can hardly imagine that this man turns into Shaktimaan later in the day to fight the baddies. However, in a throwback interview, Mukesh Khanna had revealed that he had gotten the idea of sporting this look from the legendary comedian and actor Jerry Lewis.

Yes, you heard that right! Jerry Lewis had donned a similar look for the 1965 film The Family Jewels. In a decade-old interview with a publication, Mukesh Khanna had said, “When he is not in his superhero avatar he’s a bumbling photographer who always misses scoop much to the chagrin of his boss Kitu Gidwani. His funny get-up, complete with buck teeth and floppy hair, has been inspired by Jerry Lewis, and I must admit many were surprised I had a flair for comedy.”

In the same interview, Mukesh Khanna had also spoke of his wish to introduce a classic Indian superhero. The Mahabharat actor had said, “In Indian mythology, there are a lot of strong characters but no superheroes. All we get to see are Superman or Spiderman, who are alien concepts. That’s why I decided to create an Indian superhero, Shaktimaan, who is born out of a yagna, and a result of all the creative energies of the universe. A superhero who can fly…disappear.” Meanwhile, while some fans are excited for the return of Shaktimaan, others felt that the teaser and Mukesh Khanna’s attitude towards revamping the character seems to be outdated.

