Jheel Mehta has earned a lot of love and recognition and, of course, moolah from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Our little Sonu left the show in 2012 to pursue her higher studies. But she unfortunately had to quit showbiz after her father suffered a heart attack. Scroll below for details of her unknown past.

If you visit Jheel’s Instagram page, you will, to date, find a plethora of comments requesting her to come back to TMKOC. But as they say, every good thing comes to an end. In a new interview, the actress revealed that she auditioned for the sitcom when she was only 10 years old. Her mother’s friend brought her the opportunity, and it has truly changed her life!

Jheel Mehta on quitting showbiz

Even after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel Mehta would feature in ad commercials and photo shoots. What led her to quit showbiz? “I did a few ad shoots and commercials, but in 2019, when Papa had a heart attack, I decided to keep everything aside & help Papa with his business. The little girl who once dreamt under studio lights now had a new dream – to become a successful businesswoman. Aur yeh sapna bhi dil se tha, just like acting,” revealed the former TMKOC star while talking to Times of India.

Jheel calls her TMKOC exit “tough”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is embroiled in too many controversies now. But Jheel Mehta had the time of her life on the sets. She recalled her well-knit bond with the Tapu Sena and said that her co-stars were really supportive of her.

She added, “All good things must come to an end, and in 2012, I decided to quit. People kept asking me why I’d leave such a popular show. But I had my board exams, and I wanted to focus on my studies. It was a tough decision, but one I needed to make for my future.”

Jheel Mehta is all set to get married!

Mehta, who enjoys a following of 471K on Instagram, is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life. She is getting married to Aditya Dube and has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding events.

