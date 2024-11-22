The internet and social media right now is buzzing with a very bizarre story that makes me fume, and feel helpless and disappointed at the same time. The story reached to me via some random social media account while scrolling that Shweta Tiwari has been married for the third time!

Yes, the very woman who has never shied away from the media to talk about the wrong choices she took in her life, who was courageous enough to talk about two failed marriages and raising two kids without their fathers as a single mom and the very woman who was unapologetic about her choices and decisions.

For the unversed, recently, the internet is flooded with pictures, in fact let us be specific – Morphed Pictures of Shweta Tiwari, with her co-star and close friend Vishal Aditya Singh. The morphed pictures say that Vishal is Shweta’s third husband as he has been married again.

Now, even if I had to give some benefit of the doubt, I would have given it if and only if these pictures had a brilliant level of editing skills. But these shoddily edited morphed pictures making rounds on the internet and baselessly shared on social media handles with clickbait is something beyond my level of understanding.

It takes me back to the time when Television channels cropped a picture of Sridevi and put it in a bathtub, and used it as a backdrop for the coverage of her death. I can totally understand the eagerness to catch the viewer, but I do not understand the eagerness to not understand the boundaries.

Now, whoever follows the two celebrities knows that they have been co-stars on a popular show, have participated in a reality show together, and Shweta Tiwari fondly calls Vishal Aditya Singh her son (referring to their on-screen dynamics on the very show). Now, I would not have been offended even if there were wild rumors about their relationship because it is an unfair world, and let us admit that is the con of stardom. Every star has to go through some or the other time in their career.

My only problem is to start a rumor through a morphed picture of a celebrity and gain eyeballs. This might not seem a very big issue to many, but I think we forget the power of social media and its reach. Every person from every stratum is now on Instagram. They might not know ABCD, but they still know how to scroll.

Why would we want them to believe something so ridiculous just because someone wanted to have some views on a stupidly edited picture? While the less aware class came across it, the shares and reposts by the so-called aware class made it highly visible. What are we up to, really? This is the lowest level of entertainment social media could have hit.

So what are we seeing next? Some celebrity with a badly edited baby bump because, come on, entertainment cannot be so unfunny! Let us stop it and be sane for a while!

Gossip might be fun, and so can discussing who is dating whom. But morphing pictures and getting people married out of the blue is ridiculous!

Let us all agree on this for heaven’s sake!

