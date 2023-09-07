Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, better known for stint in shows like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Bigg Boss 13, got in touch with Koimoi and spoke about his upcoming show on Colors, his dissatisfactory stint in previous show Parshuram and about his love life. Read on!

He exclusively told us, “After Kulfi Kumarr Bejewala I did a reality show Bigg Boss 13 and post that, I was looking for something substantial and show Parshuram came my way. First time someone attempted a show on Lord Parshuram and even I had never played a mythological character in my acting career. But, I was highly disappointed as the show did not match up to my expectations. I did not enjoy working. Though the story was very nice and unique but makers did not execute it well. The way the show was pitched to me it did not turn out to be that grand and visually appealing.”

On making his comeback with Swastik’s new show Chand Jalne Laga on Colors, he shared, “I wanted to attempt a love story and this show happens to be romantic drama and Swastik is known for bringing larger than life shows.”

When asked if given a chance to participate in Bigg Boss again, he replied, “I am the kind of person who doesn’t like to do the same thing again and again. I cherished my Bigg Boss journey and now my aim is to do something extensive on the acting front. I want to become the next Farhan Akhtar since apart from acting I also write. Later, in the acting career when I don’t have any offers I will consider taking up reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp.”

