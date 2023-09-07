The dashing actor Parth Samthaan who enjoys a massive female fan following is once again winning hearts of viewers in recently launched Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5 opposite Niti Taylor.

Parth and Niti’s chemistry is highly appreciated by the masses. However, the duo has been in news for their not so friendly bond while shooting the show.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Parth and Niti were asked about their equation, Parth replied, “That doesn’t happen now. Even then there were no fights. To which Niti added, “Silent wars the”.

He further spoke, “There was a different kind of friendship that was going on behind the scenes. So, there were complex relationships. Because every one of us had our first show and we wanted to put our best foot forward and we wanted to compete. There was a lot of competition. If this person did a scene so good then I should do better. Why am I not able to do. Why am I not getting a good story. When will my character be good all that. Those questions were always there. So, that was the kind of argument I would say were with Richa Yamini, with the writer along with all the characters because they used to all complain ki humara scene kab ayega.”

On a personal front, Parth’s love life has always been talk of the town. Speaking about his idea of love, Parth shared, “It’s not that I have fallen in love only once. I don’t have to mention the number of times as well. But, I think it is the most beautiful feeling, especially the honeymoon period of six months to one year. The most testing period would be post that. How you survive and how you sustain the relationship; because your priorities keep on changing. Especially for men. I have seen that. Men tend to focus on their career if they have a girlfriend. They think she won’t go anywhere. But, somewhere I have also noticed that women move on faster. It’s the man who thinks he has done a mistake.

Women are the one who always balance, relationship and career. But, men are the ones who get distracted after a brief period of time because they have responsibilities, they have too much of pressure and they take too much of pressure. So, in that context, they fail to balance the relationship. But, the other person is expecting love, care and relationship which she is not able to receive. Which I feel, should be there.”

When asked whether he is in love or not, Parth replied, “No comments!”

Lastly, had it been difficult for him to cope up from a breakup in the past, he told, “At times, breakups are difficult for everyone. It has been difficult for me as well. But that’s life! That’s how you learn your lessons and you make sure of not committing the same mistakes again. “

