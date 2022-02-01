Parth Samthaan became a household name when he starred as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also starring Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Basu, Hina Khan – and then Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey and Karan Singh Grover – later Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj, the series aired from September 25, 2018, to October 3, 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Parth quit the show and rumours started doing the rounds that the reason behind it was him opting for a role in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, we asked Parth about the same and he cleared the air around it. Read on to know all he had to say.

On being quizzed if there’s any truth to the statement that he left Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay for the web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, Parth Samthaan said, “No, not at all.” The actor continued, “If that was the case, why would Balaji let me go off to do another Balaji show? They wouldn’t. That was not the case.” He added, “Of course, Hero wasn’t a Balaji show but it was for ALT as well, so…”

The actor further added, “That had nothing to do with it. I was already working on it and the Kasautii thing happened later on.“

Talking about his equation with co-star Erica Fernandez aka Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Prerna, Parth Samthaan revealed, “All good yaar. For now we are not in touch, as we have already gotten busy with our own lives. She must be doing something, I must be doing something, but there is nothing as such. We would love to catch up.” He added, “I think it’s high time all of us should catch up, but it’s just that we have all gotten busy with our family life and everything.”

On the work front, Parth Samthaan was recently seen in the song Sabki Baaratein Aayi, also featuring Zaara Yesmin. He will soon be seen in another single, a Sangeet song titled Single Saiyaan. This track has been sung by twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar.

