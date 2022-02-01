TV actor Karan Kundrra is basking in the glory of becoming the second runner-up of the recently concluded Bigg Boss 15. The actor has had a rather tumultuous journey on the show. Now he opens up on his current plans after the reality show stint and whether he will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season.

Advertisement

Kundrra‘s fights with other contestants and his brewing romance with Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the driving points of the reality show. Fans of the reality show loved their love story inside the house and they have fondly called the couple ‘TejRan’.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra spoke about his journey and shared that he is delighted with the love that he has received from fans. He said that interacting with Salman Khan as a person has made him an even bigger fan of him. “Salman bhai ke pehle hum fan the, unke pictures ke, movies ke. Ab as a person hum unke fan hain,” he said.

When asked whether he would be seen in the next Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor said, “It would be too soon to comment on it.” Karan Kundrra further said that he is now planning to work harder as the result of all the effort put in Bigg Boss will reap results now.

After being locked for months in Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan also expressed his happiness of seeing the outside world after a long time. He said that even the smallest things are making him happy now. “Auto dekh ke khush ho raha tha main abhi,” he added.

Moreover, Karan Kundrra also said that he will be meeting his Yeh Rishta co-star and friend Mohsin Khan soon. He then spoke about the hardships one faces while in the BB house and said it’s extremely difficult when you don’t get to see anything of the world outside.

So what do you think about Karan Kundrra’s stint in Bigg Boss 15 and whether you would like to see him in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak Arrested Over Allegedly Instigating Board Students’ Protest; FIR Registered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube