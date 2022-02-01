After becoming one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made an exit from the show and ended her journey abruptly owing to health reasons. However later, Devoleena returned to Bigg Boss with its 15th season as a wild card contestant. She then returned to the reality show with other wild card entrants like Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bhichukle. But ahead of the finale, the actress was shown exit doors.

Soon after her way out from the BB 15 house, Devo underwent immediate surgery and informed her fans about it via Insta post. In her long post, Devo revealed that post her injury inside the BB house during the pole dance, she had no time to think but undergo nerve decompression surgery.

Taking to her Instagram, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a heartwarming video and wrote alongside, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery. Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee further went on to state that her faith in God was her strength. Her caption further wrote, “In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in God was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers.”

BB 15 wild card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to thank herself for not giving up on herself. She ended her note saying, “And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me,not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon. And yes no matter what “Dil hai Chota sa,Choti si Asha”. #devoleena #positivity #warrior.”

Devo’s close friends like Arshi Khan, Afsana Khan and others visited her at the hospital and wished her ‘get well soon.’

