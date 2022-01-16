Bigg Boss 15’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is here and Salman Khan is as usual roasting the housemates for their behaviour this week. The new promo is now doing the rounds on social media where contestants can be seen making sensational claims at each other. Amid this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee ends us by revealing that Rakhi Sawant has been to jail and Salman’s reaction to this is unmissable. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The setup for this task was like a newsroom where the contestants sat like news anchors and revealed sensational details about each other. It started with Rakhi who made a big claim about Devoleena and hence the show began.

Rakhi Sawant makes the first sensational claim in the task given inside the Bigg Boss 15 house about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and said, “Kya aap jaante hai ki iss ladki ki shaadi ho gayi hai (Did you all know that she is already married)?”

Tejasswi Prakash then made a sensational claim about Abhijit Bichukale and said, “Bichukale dada ne kiya tha 6 ghante ka kissing scene ek music video mein (He did a six-hour-long kissing scene in a music video).”

Then comes Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s turn who commented on Rakhi Sawant and said, “Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jaa kar aayi (Rakhi Sawant has been in jail for two days).”

Listening to this Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan couldn’t control himself and said, “Tumhara host bhi jail jaa kar aaya hai (Your host has been in jail too).”

For those of you who don’t know, Salman is talking about the ‘Blackbuck’ case when he spent two nights at Jodhpur Central Jail in 2018.

Take a look at the promo here:

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 15 tonight? Tell us in the space below.

