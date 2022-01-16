Sanjeeda Shaikh has been making headlines every now and then. Ever since the actress has announced her divorce from ex-husband Aamir Ali, netizens have been trolling her on every single post she’s putting out on social media. Now, her latest Instagram video has been targeted by netizens who also dragged Aamir in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sanjeeda is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actress shared a sultry video of herself grooving on Samantha Prabhu’s item song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video on her Instagram account flaunting her curves in a busty black front halter neck strappy front bra and paired it with matching ripped jeggings. She kept her hair open with her voluminous messy soft waves and looked graceful as ever.

Take a look at Sanjeeda Shaikh’s video here:

Isn’t she a stunner?

As soon as Sanjeeda Shaikh shared the video, netizens started reacting to it and started trolling her for the same.

A user commented, “Tum bahut bigad gae ho pehle jaise nai ho seedhi sadi ache lagte thi.” Another user commented, “U r hopeless … Allah pak has done good wit Aamir n u both got separated..” A third user commented, “Thodi si sharm karo, you have a small daughter. What example are you setting up for her. After you left aamir ali it feels you you are in a race to expose your body. Looks like while you were with aamir you couldn’t expose. That’s the reason you left him and you got the freedom. But sorry the way your are dressing up recently looks very cheap.” A fourth user commented, “Sanjeeda! Something is really wrong with her. She is becoming so desperate to show off herself. Disgraceful to see ber pics. She is hell bent on ruining her image.”

What are your thoughts on Sanjeeda Shaikh getting trolled for sharing a sultry video on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

