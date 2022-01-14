The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been making headlines for the past few weeks ever since they announced that they are expecting a new member in their family. Now it seems the couple have shifted to this space outside Mumbai. Scroll down to know more.

As the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the city, the TV couple has gone away from the busy and bustling city life. The two are currently spending some quality time at their farmhouse and have even a vlog, wherein they have detailed everything about their time at the farmhouse.

In the video, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen showing the farmhouse in a quaint place with similar buildings nearby. The space also has a swimming pool, an open area to move around, and a few rooms. They even introduced their dog Gogo to the viewers.

That’s not it. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also hilariously pull each other’s legs. As Haarsh was heard commenting on her eating, the comedian playfully poked fun at Haarsh’s career as a writer. She also complained how never gives her a neck massage even though she is pregnant. Haarsh then pointed out she turned down his request and said, “Jab tumne kiya hi nahi hai toh tumhe iss baat pe itna problem kyun hai.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa then continues, “Karein kya jhagda farmhouse pe?” to which Bharti Singh replied, “Farmhouse aise keh raha hai jaise Salman Khan ke farmhouse ke paas hi humara farmhouse hai.”

The love and camaraderie between the couple are worth a watch. The two make the viewers laugh with their one-liners. Bharti was heard saying, “Har chamakti cheez sona nahi hoti aur har khansi corona nahi hoti.” Take a look at the video below:

