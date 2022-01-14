Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. The stand-up comedian and television presenter of the much-loved shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil are proof of the love he receives. Well, now here’s some good news for his fans as they will set a glimpse into the life of the much-loved artist.

As per a recent report, a biopic film, on the life of Kapil, is in the works at the moment. From who will be directing it to the people backing it and more, read on for some details regarding this upcoming biopic.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Fukrey 3 director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will be directing a biopic film on The Kapil Sharma Show host. As per the article, the biopic on the popular comedian will be titled Funkaar and will be produced under Lyca Productions. Producer Mahaveer Jain announced that the film, which will be about the life of the comedy king.

Talking about the biopic on the ace Indian comedian, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba said, “Looking forward to bring to the audience the story of India’s most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma”. Mahaveer Jain, who will be producing the film, added, “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way.”

This upcoming biopic will be Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s next collaboration after films like Akshay Kumar-led Setu, with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s special film Mann Bairagi, Anand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry, starring Jahnvi Kapoor, a biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more.

Talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian has lately been in the news as he is gearing up for his debut Netflix stand-up special, I’m Not Done Yet. In a teaser, we see the comedian get candid about his infamous 2016 tweet – in which he tagged the PM and complained about having to pay bribes to municipal authorities, anecdotes from his life and lots more.

