Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh has rejoined her duties on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. However, she also made a comeback in acting after four years with the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Let’s revisit the time when Archana opened up on taking a long break from the big screen. Read on to know more.

Archana Puran Singh Revealed The Real Reason

In an interview with News18, Archana revealed that she took a break from films due to the demanding schedule of The Kapil Sharma Show when it was aired on television. The De Dana Dan actress shared, “When we were on television, we didn’t get any breaks. We had fun doing episodes over and over, and we got a lot of riyaaz. The entire team was always energised, but I had turned down a lot of film offers. Now, I am thrilled that I have the time to accept films.”

“Vashu ji and several other producers and directors had approached me with film offers,” Archana shared. “But with so many shoots happening overseas—be it Scotland, Mauritius, or Australia—it became tough to commit. I’d often get calls for 20-day schedules abroad, and I’d have to say, ‘Only if you’re filming in Mumbai!’ Even then, juggling Kapil’s show, which we shot two to three times a week, left little room. Sometimes I had to pass on projects shot in Mumbai itself. But now, I finally have the flexibility to say yes, and it feels great.

Archana Puran Singh Shared An Incident

Archana further recalled an incident when she was in England, when Vashu Bhagnani called her for a role in the film, but she turned it down because it clashed with her commitments to Kapil Sharma’s show. In her words, “I was in England when I got a call from Vashu ji. He said, ‘You won’t even need a visa; just come for 20 days.’ But I told him I had a flight back the next day, and I had to shoot for Kapil’s show right after.”

Archana Puran Singh Has No Regrets

Despite rejecting so many offers, she said that she had no regrets. “No regrets at all. I thoroughly enjoyed that journey, and I’m equally enjoying this new chapter,” Singh concluded.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 21, 2025, with new episodes streaming every Saturday at 8 PM. The comedy show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Siddhu, and Rajiv Thakur.

