With the massive success of two seasons, the team of The Great Indian Kapil Show has now announced its season 3. The comedy show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. Let’s revisit the time when Archana shared her opinion on jokes made about her. Read on to know more.

Archana Puran Singh Shared Her Opinion

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Archana was quizzed about how she copes with jokes made at her in the show. The De Dana Dan actress replied, “I obviously deal with it very well because I have been doing this for 10-15 years now. First and foremost, I want to tell everyone that I don’t take life so seriously. Everyone’s life has some issues. Why can’t we make it better by laughing at almost everything? It doesn’t take much to laugh. It’s a natural form of expressing joy, of being alive. So why have we forgotten that laughter is the best medicine?”

“Aur apne aapko aur life ko itna seriously mat lo. Main toh itna seriously nahi leti. Yeh log mujhe pyaar karte hai, mere pe jokes maarte hai, main hasti hoon. Isme kisi ka kuch nahi bigadta. Mera ghar chalta hai, inka ghar chalta hai, bohot accha chalta hai. Main hasna bandh kar dungi toh inke ghar mein bhi problem hogi. Agar yeh log comedy karna bandh kar denge toh mujhe bhi problem hogi. I think it’s a great give-and-take. It’s a great balance life gives us. Along with all the sad moments, we also have joyous moments. Yeh humare haath mein hai ki hum apne joyous moments ko zyada kaise karte hai,” Archana Puran Singh added.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 21, 2025, with new episodes streaming every Saturday at 8 PM. The show received a tremendous response from the audience and became the first Indian comedy series to trend globally on Netflix. In Season 3, the makers have added another segment of fan talent showcases.

