When Kapil Sharma quit the family set up and decided to arrive on Netflix leaving his comfortable Television life and starting afresh, I was really excited. The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 will be back soon and the announcement is not making me excited. Say why? For starters, I am not a fan of people not adapting and exploring new opportunities, something Kapil Sharma and his team have not done in two seasons!

I Miss You Sidhu Paaji!

Let me be honest: I was a little more excited for this season since they teased Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comeback very slyly, and I was praying that they work this out! No offense, I am an Archana Puran Singh fan, but I am done with her being an object for Kapil Sharma’s jokes but not giving it back to him, just like Sidhu Paaji did!

Is This India’s Got Latent Lite?

The promo for the The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 has been dropped and I am very scared about the risk they are taking! Making a segment a replica of India’s Got Latent! Kapil Sharma has asked his fans to come and join him and showcase their talent! Now don’t get me wrong, Latent was a brilliant idea but let us be honest only Samay Raina and those lot of comics could have pulled that!

When it is restricted to Kapil Sharma‘s genre and jokes, it would be another outing for body-shaming, color-shaming, skin-shaming, and accent-shaming. And no, that does not qualify as a roast because of the content of those jokes and the way these jokes land on the subject!

Can We Have Ankita Lokhande & Krushna Abhishek Show?

Coming to the cast, I have seen Krushna Abhishek in Laughter Chefs, and someone should seriously consider casting him and Ankita Lokhande together in some gig rather than the actor wasting his talent finding space and spot in the Netflix show! The two artists together crack the comic timing like a spell! And they are explosive together!

Thank You For Not Doing This, Rajiv Thakur!

The good part is that I did not see Rajiv Thakur in this promo. I love that artist, and it broke my heart last season to see him struggle for screen space in the show! The show is arriving on June 21.

As for the rest of the cast including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, nothing seems interesting, not even the tattoo on Sunil Paaji’s thighs! Check out the promo here.

