Life is hard for all of us. Probably, your difficulty might seem more difficult to you than mine, but we all are fighting with difficulties. Similarly, we all have our zone of normal. Your normal might not be my normal and vice versa but yet all of us are sane, until and unless all of us are functional and Aamir Khan has brought Sitaare Zameen Par to make us realize this fact so beautifully!

First things first, if Cinema is a religion, then I definitely gave up on Cinema Gods over the last few months because there is nothing left that makes me feel the urge to reach a theater urgently and spend my precious two hours on something that might change my life!

But right at the point when I had given up on Cinema Gods, after I screamed, cried, and wondered, ‘Bhagwaan Hai Kahan Re Tu,’ Aamir Khan arrived with his magical power and told me All Izz Well as he shared the trailer for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par!

I cannot find a way to start appreciating this trailer, starring Aamir Khan, a bunch of debutants, along with Dolly Ahluwalia, and Genelia Deshmukh! The story is very simple: a hot-head basketball coach who is assigned a team of specially abled students as a punishment!

For the last few months, I have been begging and crying for just a simple family film that could make me feel good that I exist in a world where good things are happening, apart from cheating, murders, fraud, infidelity, and whatnot! Well, guess what? Out of all the people, Aamir Khan answered my prayers and said Tathastu with the trailer of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. It is endearing, heartwarming, full of emotions, dissecting life on a lighter note, and promising me what Bollywood has not delivered for ages – a heartfelt, wholesome smile!

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala. Sitaare Zameen Par is arriving in the cinemas on June 20, 2025.

Check out the trailer for the film.

