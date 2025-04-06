Aamir Khan is currently struggling at the Indian box office. Some of his last Bollywood biggies badly tanked, but hopefully, Sitaare Zameen Par will turn the tables. But do you know, Mr Perfectionist scored a hattrick that neither Salman Khan nor Shah Rukh Khan could? Scroll below for the interesting details!

Aamir Khan scored the first 100 crore net!

Salman Khan holds the most entries into the 100 crore club – 17. His film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun was the first Bollywood film to earn over 100 crores gross at the domestic box office. But Aamir Khan clocked the first 100 crore net in Hindi cinema with Ghajini in 2008.

AR Murugadoss’ directorial Ghajini was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008, with lifetime earnings of 118 crores. All other films that year, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Singh Is Kinng, earned less than 100 crores.

Also, the first 200 crore!

There is a huge list of Bollywood movies that have earned over 200 crores at the Indian box office today. In fact, one of the biggest parameters of success today is the earnings at the ticket windows. Aamir was the first Bollywood star to enter the 200 crore club with his comedy-drama 3 Idiots, which garnered 202 crore net in 2009.

And the hat trick!

Aamir Khan clocked a hat trick in 2014, as his sci-fi comedy-drama PK debuted in the 300 crore club in Bollywood. Despite the controversies, it was a super-duper hit, with lifetime collections of 339.50 crores.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan is playing in the 600 crore club with his 2024 blockbuster Jawan. On the other hand, Salman Khan has delivered some never-seen-before Eid blockbusters. But it was Aamir Khan who set new benchmarks at the Hindi box office in the true sense!

Check out the first Bollywood films to hit the coveted clubs at the Indian box office:

100 crore: Ghajini

200 crore: 3 Idiots

300 crore: PK

400 crore: Pathaan

500 crore: Pathaan

600 crore: Jawan

It is now to be seen which Khan manages to enter the 700 crore club.

