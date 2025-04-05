Salman Khan has witnessed a massive blow at the box office. His latest action, biggie Sikandar, could not bring any relief on the seventh day. On the first Saturday (which could have been ideally the second Saturday if the film was released on Friday instead of a Sunday), the film did not experience any major jump!

Salman Khan Fails To Enter His Own Top 10

As the film has completed one week at the box office, the total earnings might fall in the range of 114 – 115 crore in seven days. This is way less than the tenth highest-grossing week 1 total; forget the top spot!

Sikandar Box Office Day 7 Estimates

On the seventh day, April 5, Saturday, Sikandar earned in the range of 4 – 5 crore, as per the early estimates, which is too low for a superstar of Salman Khan’s stature and a filmmaker as brilliant and commercial as AR Murugadoss!

Salman Khan’s Biggest Week 1!

Salman Khan‘s biggest week 1 or seven day total was registered by Tiger 3, which earned 220.25 crore in seven days. Interestingly, the action biggie helmed by Maneesh Sharma was also a Sunday release which arrived on Diwali 2023!

Sikandar has managed to earn almost 104 – 105 crore less than Tiger 3’s week 1 total. On the seventh day, the film registered an occupancy of only 7.6% in the theaters, excluding the night shows. The maximum occupancy was registered in Chennai at 12.33%, excluding the night shows!

Check out the top 10 week one/first seven-day collections of Salman Khan films at the box office.

Tiger 3: 220.25 crore Sultan: 208.82 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 206.04 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 184.62 crore Bharat: 167.6 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 165.45 crore Kick: 164.21 crore Race 3: 144.5 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 137.15 crore Dabangg 3: 126.55 crore

