Sikandar has officially entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office on day 5. While as many as the 18th films of Salman Khan have hit a century, around 10 of them concluded their run in the coveted club. With the Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer, Bhaijaan officially beats Ajay Devgn with more 100 crore lifetime grossers. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Salman Khan knocked it out of the park with Dabangg, which was released on Eid. It was the highest-grossing film of 2010, earning 139 crores in its lifetime. The streak of success continued with Ready, Tubelight, and as many as 10 other films. Sikandar is now his latest entry into the 100 crore club. It has earned 105.20 crores in only 5 days.

Take a look at Salman Khan films in the 100 crore club:

Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crores Race 3 – 169 crores Dabangg 2 – 158.50 crores Bodyguard – 142 crores Dabangg 3 – 150 crores Dabangg – 139 crores Ready – 120 crores Tubelight – 121.25 crores Jai Ho – 111 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores Sikandar: 105.18 crores (5 days)

Salman Khan vs Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan earlier tied with Ajay Devgn, who also had as many as 10 films that ended their theatrical run in the 100 crore club. Bhaijaan has now surpassed his Singham Again co-star with Sikandar.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn films in the 100 crore club:

Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Singham Returns – 140 crores Golmaal 3 – 106 crores Son of Sardaar – 105 crores Raid – 103.07 crores De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores Bol Bachchan – 103 crores Singham – 100.30 crores Shivaay – 100.30 crores

Sikandar Box Office

Sikandar was released on Eid 2025. It opened to mixed reviews at the ticket windows. Made on a budget of 200 crore, the action thriller has recovered around 52% of its total budget.

The stakes are high, and it is to be seen whether AR Murugadoss‘ directorial manages to recover its cost in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 8: Needs 13.34 Crores To Avoid Being Chiyaan Vikram’s Lowest-Grosser Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News