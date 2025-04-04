Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar‘s Chhaava is basking in glory in the true sense at the Indian box office. It will complete 50 days in theatres today. The epic historical action film has scored the second-highest 7th week in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for day 49 box office updates!

The record-breaking spree continues

Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is now in its last leg of theatrical run. It added 40 lakhs more to its box office collections on day 49, the lowest ever so far at the box office. In the seventh week, Chhaava has earned 7 crores and surpassed every single Hindi film except one.

Chhaava stayed only behind Stree 2, which earned an impressive 11.64 crores in its 7th week. However, it surpassed Pushpa 2 (4.28 crores) with almost 63% higher collections. Vicky Kaushal starrer also remained better than Gadar 2 (2.8 crores), Pathaan (2.75 crores), and other Bollywood biggies.

The overall collections at the box office after 7 weeks conclude at 594 crores. Sadly, Chhaava will miss the 600 crore club in Hindi by a few crores. Albeit, it has enjoyed a spectacular run, which deserves to be celebrated in a grand way!

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Week 4: 43.98 crores

Week 5: 31.02 crores

Week 6: 15.60 crores

Week 7: 7 crores

Total: 594 crores

Despite the arrival of Salman Khan‘s Sikandar, Chhaava has managed to drive the audience to the ticket windows. The negative word-of-mouth around the Eid release recently benefited the historical action film!

Profits!

Chhaava is reportedly mounted on a budget of 130 crores. In 49 days, it has raked in returns of 464 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to a whopping 357%.

