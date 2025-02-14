Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is off to a roaring start at the box office and is expected to open in the range of 32 – 35 crore at the box office. This is a sigh of relief for the actor who has been struggling at the box office with his past few releases.

Vicky Kaushal’s Debut Film

Vicky Kaushal started his journey at the box office with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. However, it was an extended cameo. He made his full-fledged debut with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal’s Box Office Opening

Masaan was released in 2015, and it opened at the box office, earning 35 lakh on day 1. In fact, in its lifetime, the film earned 3.43 crore. Chhaava has earned more than 10 times higher than the entire lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s debut film!

Much Higher Than Laxman Utekar’s Debut

Helmed by Laxman Utekar the period drama has jumped by 281% higher than the director’s debut opening at the box office. Utekar made his Hindi film debut with Luka Chuppi that opened at the box office at 8.01 crore!

Chhaava Opening VS Vicky Kaushal’s Debut Opening

Chhaava is expected to earn at least 30 crore at the box office. This is almost 85 times more than Vicky Kaushal’s opening day at the box office, which brought 35 lakh!

Hopefully, Vicky Kaushal’s latest period drama, based on the life of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj, will break major records at the box office. It has already earned much higher than the period drama on the last Maratha warrior, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which earned 15 crore on its opening day!

