Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has roared at the box office with its pre-sales already with the ticket sales on BMS, and the period drama has nailed its first record before the film commences its journey at the box office and claims the top spots in the number game!

Vicky Kaushal Beats Beasts Of Cinema!

The advance ticket sales of Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama surpassed beasts of Cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and others. The pre-sales performed much better than Tiger 3’s 738K, Guntur Kaaram’s 739K, and Dunki’s 533K sold tickets.

Chhaava Ticket Pre-Sales

The advance ticket sales for Chhaava before the film released on February 14, closed at a massive 777K! This is the second-best pre-sales for a Hindi film in the last 14 months on BMS. Vicky Kaushal starrer surpassed every single Hindi film except for Stree 2.

While the Laxman Utekar period drama was trending much better than Stree 2 on every single day of advance booking, it could not surpass the horror-comedy’s ticket pre-sales on BMS since it had paid previews, making a major difference!

Interestingly, Chhaava is also the 12th best pre-sales for an Indian film on BMS ever since 2023, when the trending feature was introduced on the app, and ticket sales could be monitored every single minute.

Here are the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Hindi films of 2024 – 25 on BMS.

Stree 2: 926.43K

Chhaava: 776.6K

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568.3K

Singham Again: 420.7K

Fighter: 307K

Mr & Mrs Mahi: 211K *

* Shaitaan: 159K

Article 370: 155.3K

Sky Force: 148K **

** Yudhra: 119.9K

** 49K tickets at discounted rates

* tickets at Rs 99

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

